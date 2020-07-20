Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Netherlands to assist BD in circular economy

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

July 18: As one of Bangladeshs major development partners, the Netherlands will assist the South Asian country in adapting to circular economy in the changed development scene.
Circular economy is a manifestation of economic models that highlight business opportunities where cycles rather than linear processes, dominate. It is restorative and regenerative by design and aims to keep products, components, and materials at their highest utility and value at all times.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands gave this assurance to Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah on Thursday.
The volume of Bangladesh's bilateral trade with the Netherlands is around $1.5 billion. Of this, Bangladesh's exports make up about $1.2 billion.
European Union (EU) countries are first implementing circular economy themselves. Re-manufacturing is important to circular economy particularly, for the sake of maintaining environmental balance.
Several industries in India have already prepared to meet the European market in these new circumstances.
A notice issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands on Friday, said that King Willem-Alexander praised the astute and strong leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country's socio-economic development.
Ambassador Riaz conveyed his thanks to the Dutch government for the continued cooperation ever since Bangladesh's independence.
He said that the two deltaic countries could enhance cooperation in various sectors such as climate change, women's development, sustainable manufacturing, technology, economy, and more.
Ambassador Riaz presented his credentials to the King on Thursday at the royal palace in The Hague.
As chairman of the UN water and sewerage advisory committee, King Willem-Alexander had visited Bangladesh 30 years ago.
While recalling the memories with the envoy, various issues of Bangladesh were discussed, including the matter of circular economy.
The Netherlands and other European countries had attached the concept of the circular economy to manufacturing too.
The King has shown interest in how the Netherlands could assist Bangladesh in the future in this regard.
By means of circular economy, the aim of the EU is to reduce carbon emissions to a specific level by 2030 and cut expenditure by at least 60,000 billion euros, as well as to ensure a minimum 80,000 jobs.
According to the EU website, the bloc has been working in accordance to a work plan drawn up in 2015.
In the continuity of the concept of 'green growth', Europe and the rest of the developed world are now placing emphasis on circular economy.
According to the circular economy work plan, people will be provided with high quality and safe products at economical prices. The products will be more sustainable than past products and can be remanufactured too.    -IANS


