This budget is a recovery budget: Planning Minister





"We need to understand that this years' budget is a recovery budget," the Planning Minister said as the chief guest at a webinar on Post-Budget Discussion Session on National Budget 2020-2021 organized by The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) in Dhaka recently.

Planning Minister thanked the discussants for appreciating the budget as timely and befitting to the situation saying this could be an effective budget if the misuse and unnecessary expenditures in various sectors curtailed.

Mr. M. A. Mannan mentioned that, there was a time when the term 'Digital Bangladesh' didn't sound believable that much, but that time is gone for good now! If different sectors work properly according to the situation, we'll be able to achieve our expected developments.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, NBR Member (Tax Survey & Inspection) Ranjan Kumar Bhowmik, Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem and , ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond participated at the webinar and important suggestions and proposals.

Past President and Chairman, Seminar & Conference Committee ICMAB A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, ICMAB Vice President Abu Bakar Siddiquee and Vice-President of ICMAB Md. Mamunur Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

Planning minister appreciated these proposals cordially and invited the institute and its professionals to come up with their ideas, share and submit as proposals.

Dhaka University teacher Prof. Dr. Swapan Kumar and Mahfel Huq & Co Partner Md. Abdus Satter Sarkar presented papers on National Budget 2020-2021 wherever they've analyzed this years' budget from technical, informative and statistical point of view.

Dr. Atiur Rahman praised the importance on agriculture in this years' budget. He said that may be inflation will be increased a little bit, but according to the situation that's bearable than getting stopped. Right this moment, saving peoples life and works are most important than any situation.























