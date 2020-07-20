Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:57 PM
Indian biscuit firms see record sales in lockdown quarter

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020

BENGALURU, July 19: Biscuit makers have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. Biscuit consumption surged as people stayed at home, avoided street food, and as millions used it as food-onthe-go while moving to their towns and villages from the metros.
Britannia on Friday said its revenue from operations soared 26per cent to Rs 3,384 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to the year-ago quarter. In the January-March quarter, the rise was just 1.5per cent. Profit also doubled to Rs 542 crore in the latest quarter, and margins soared to 20per cent, from 15per cent.
Britannia managing director Varun Berry said: "There is no street food right now and rural has also been a solid story for us."    -TNN


BANKING EVENT
Dilwar H Choudhury re-elected AC Chairman of Bank Asia


