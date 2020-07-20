Indian spices in great demand amid Covid-19 pandemic





Spices exports from India went up by 23per cent to $359 million in June, 2020 from $292 million in the same month last year, contrary to a decline of 12.41 per cent in the country's overall merchandise export basket during this period.

In domestic currency, thanks to forex advantage, spices exporters raked in even better realisations which rose 34 per cent to Rs 2721 crore in June 2020 from Rs 2030 crore in the comparative month a year ago, as per the official data.

Pepper, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, celery, fennel, fenugreek, nutmeg, spice oils and oleoresins, and mint

products are the major spices shipped abroad. Indian spices reach almost to the entire world while the main importers include the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, UAE, Iran, Singapore, China and Bangladesh, among others.

''The Prime Minister noticed how demand for spices of which India is among the main producers, is increasing as more and more people rush to strengthen immunity. Thanks to efforts of the Aayush Ministry and traditional knowledge about spices being a strong immunity builder, an increasing number of Indians are taking to higher consumption of spices. But the rising exports trend does show how the world is benefiting from these items, " said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood.

The ASSOCHAM dipstick study also noticed how rising demand for spices in the domestic market even led to a sharp increase in their prices by almost 12 per cent in June, 2020 whereas the headline CPI inflation was half that level.

''While the Aayush Ministry has been making commendable efforts to promote India's Traditional Knowledge, the Covid-19 pandemic is compelling us to go an extra mile to document evidence based benefits of our TKs , as per the WTO norms so that we are able to protect and promote our treasure," Sood said. -TNN



























MANGALURU, July 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's observation on increasing use of spices in the world, after outbreak of Coronavirus, is borne out by a huge rise in exports of Indian spices, by 34per cent in rupee terms and 23per cent in dollar terms in June this year, anASSOCHAM dipstick study has shown.Spices exports from India went up by 23per cent to $359 million in June, 2020 from $292 million in the same month last year, contrary to a decline of 12.41 per cent in the country's overall merchandise export basket during this period.In domestic currency, thanks to forex advantage, spices exporters raked in even better realisations which rose 34 per cent to Rs 2721 crore in June 2020 from Rs 2030 crore in the comparative month a year ago, as per the official data.Pepper, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, celery, fennel, fenugreek, nutmeg, spice oils and oleoresins, and mintproducts are the major spices shipped abroad. Indian spices reach almost to the entire world while the main importers include the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, UAE, Iran, Singapore, China and Bangladesh, among others.''The Prime Minister noticed how demand for spices of which India is among the main producers, is increasing as more and more people rush to strengthen immunity. Thanks to efforts of the Aayush Ministry and traditional knowledge about spices being a strong immunity builder, an increasing number of Indians are taking to higher consumption of spices. But the rising exports trend does show how the world is benefiting from these items, " said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood.The ASSOCHAM dipstick study also noticed how rising demand for spices in the domestic market even led to a sharp increase in their prices by almost 12 per cent in June, 2020 whereas the headline CPI inflation was half that level.''While the Aayush Ministry has been making commendable efforts to promote India's Traditional Knowledge, the Covid-19 pandemic is compelling us to go an extra mile to document evidence based benefits of our TKs , as per the WTO norms so that we are able to protect and promote our treasure," Sood said. -TNN