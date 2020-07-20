Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
‘Banks investing in low-interest fund to revive capital market’

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said that a total of 13 banks have formed low-interest special fund to invest in the capital market to further revive it.
"Progress is being made as the Bangladesh Bank has given the opportunity to the banks to form Taka 200 crore special fund by each bank to invest in the capital market. Already some 13 banks have passed the proposal for forming such special fund in their boards. These banks are also sending their reports on such investment to the BSEC," he said.
The BSEC Chairman said this while addressing a resurgent dialogue on the impact of Coronavirus and to overcome it as the chief guest.
Resurgent Bangladesh in association with the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), CSE and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) organized this dialogue on Saturday.
Moderated by MCCI President Barrister Nihad Kabir, CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim gave the welcome address. CSE managing director Mamun-ur-Rashid made the key-note presentation.
BUILD Chairman Abul Kasem Khan, DCCI President Shams Mahmud, Policy Exchange Chairman Dr Masrur Reaz, Apex Footwear Ltd managing director Syed Nasim Manzur, DSE managing director Kazi Sanaul Haque, BAPLC President Ajam J Chowdhury, BRAC Bank managing director Selim RF Hossain, ICB managing director Abul Hossain, Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam spoke, among others, at the dialogue.    -BSS


