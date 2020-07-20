Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:56 PM
Home Business

BMCCI webinar takes stock of Covid-hit RMG sector

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a webinar on Saturday in the city said the looming crisis in the RMG industry will have a multiplied chain reaction to the whole economy, and salvaging this industry is essential to benefit other sectors as well.
The discussion highlighted a World Bank survey which said over 98 percent of RMG factories          are commercial banks clients, insurance policies cover over 87 percent importers and 15 percent exporters. All machines and plants are insured with insurance companies. Destabilization in RMG sector will hit out every other sector including banks and financial institutions.
Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) arranged the webinar highlighting the pre-Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 scenario of the RMG industry. It discussed the features of the current and post-pandemic circumstances of the RMG industry and its impacts on Bangladesh economy.
BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said the Bangladesh economy remains highly dependent on ready-made garments industry for creating jobs, foreign reserve, and women empowerment. The industry contributes 11.2 percent to the gross domestic product of the country.
For instance, he said, more than 4,600 RMG factories constitute the largest industrial sector        in the country and contribute to 36 percent of creating employment opportunities engaging 4.1 million workers. He said major global fashion brands have taken prompt responses to help flatten the Coronavirus curve and this has left significant impacts on worker employment, revenues and overall operations.
Faisal Samad, Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) differentiated the pre-Covid-19 export growth vision and the realty now obtaining in the ground.
The BGMEA leader said the impact on the RMG industry will not be limited to itself as it might have grave repercussions on other industrial, consumer and service sectors. The value addition in the RMG industry has increased gradually and it now stands at 63.2 percent as backward-linkage industries developed.
He said the RMG industry is a key contributor to other economic sectors, such as, banking, insurance, real estate, packaging, hotels, recycling, consumer goods, utility services and logistics.
He said port usage fees earned from the RMG sector account for more than 40 percent of the income of the port authority.
The 4.1 million workers in the industry have also created a large demand for low-cost consumer goods, such as cosmetics, dresses, footwear, utensils and other products, said the BGMEA leader.
Mohammad Khalil Ibrahim, Minister counsellor, High commission of Malaysia in Dhaka       said Covid-19 has changed the purchasing habits for the world within a month in the current pandemic situation. The effects of coronavirus across the globe remained uncontrolled and unstoppable, he said.
Due to that, Ibrahim said, the expeditious growth of internet usage has been a vital possession for all the organisations and it has been dramatically changing the way business is being conducted. In a competitive environment, companies have to put their focus on the fast-growing trends in information technology for cost efficiency and self-survival.
He said the Malaysian government has recognized Covid-19 as an occupational disease to allow public assistance in the event of infection or worse. He said Malaysia and the Philippines see losses of over 4.5 percent growth which are also of higher magnitude than in China. Likewise, he said, the RMG industry in Bangladesh now risks losing out on orders for the entire Autumn/Winter buying season.
Nur Mohammad Amin Rasel, Senior Deputy Secretary, BGMEA, former BMCCI President Syed Moazzam Hossain, Anwar Shahid were among others discussants on the occasion.














