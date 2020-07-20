Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:56 PM
Walton goes for public offering in stock market on Aug 9

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020
Business Correspondent

The opening date of public subscription of Hi_Tech Walton Ltd has been set on August 09 and will continue until August 16 of 2020. A beneficiary account (BO) holder can apply only for a single lot comprising 20 shares.
As per Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), eligible investors will get 1.38 million shares of the company at a cut-off price of Tk 315 each share, fixed earlier through electronic bidding.
The general investors will get the remaining 1.55 million shares through IPO at Tk 252 each share, which is 20 per cent discount on cut-off price, as the company gave 10 per cent additional discount considering the interest of the capital market and small investors.
As per the company's financial statement as of June 30 of 2019, WHIL's Net Assets Value (NAV) with revaluation reserve per share was recorded at Tk 243.16 and its Earnings Per Share (EPS) was Tk 45.87.
It was known that Walton Hi-Tech is going to be listed in capital market with ever highest EPS recorded during the IPO.
Analyzing the last year's financial statements of the listed companies in the capital market, it was found that Walton is in the eighth position in terms of EPS Tk 45.87 while securing the fifth position in terms of NAV per share.
Walton's EPS's was even higher than the EPS of some listed multinational companies including Berger Paints and Grameenphone.


