Stocks extend falling streak on selling pressure





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 18.46 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 4,050, losing 48 points in the five straight sessions, as the participation of traders has been poor.

The participation has been poor since the regulator-enforced introduced floor price mechanism.

Two other indices of the DSE also ended lower. DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 12.12 points to finish at 1,356 and DSE Shariah Index shed 6.84 points to close at 938.

Turnover settled at Tk 2.34 billion on the country's prime bourse, which is 3.54 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 2.26 billion.

Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 200 remained unchanged while 49 issues advanced and 78 declined on the DSE floor.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 44 points to close at 11,514 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 28 points to finish at 6,979. Of the issues traded, 30 gained, 49 declined and 82 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 3.17 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 68 million.





















