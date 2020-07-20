Six chamber leaders selected as BEZA board members





Gazette notification was published by the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday in this regard.

The selected members are president of Chittagong Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam, president of Moulabhibazar Chambers of Commerce and Industry Md Kamal Hossain and president of Bagerhat Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Liakat Hossain They will be representing three members from the side of chambers bodies on the board.

The other three are President of Bangladesh Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry Salima Ahmed, it's Senior Vice President Sangita Ahmed and president of Dhaka Chambers of Commerce and Industry Shams Mahmud.

BEZA governing board as the highest policy making body is headed by the Prime Minister. Senior representations from Ministries of Industries, Commerce, Finance, Planning, Science and Information and Communication Technology, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Communications, Labour and Employment, Environment and Forests, Agriculture, Posts and Telecommunications, Foreign Affairs, Home, Shipping, apex trade bodies sit on the board.

BEZA Act was passed in the year 2010 and since then the regulatory body is working to acquire land and develop the infrastructure to set up industries by local and global investors. Since 2015 its activities have gathered pace and over 100 sites have been selected by far.

Some BEZA industrial estates are under private management and few are already functioning.

The BEZA sources said in the selected areas land development and utility connection are in progress.

The economic zones authority which is supervised under PMO looks forward to set up many industrial units in the Bangabandhu Shilpanagar in Kumira, Moheshkhali and in Srihatta. Six industrial units have already been set up in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar.























Six chamber leaders have been recently selected on the governing board of Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA).Gazette notification was published by the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday in this regard.The selected members are president of Chittagong Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam, president of Moulabhibazar Chambers of Commerce and Industry Md Kamal Hossain and president of Bagerhat Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Liakat Hossain They will be representing three members from the side of chambers bodies on the board.The other three are President of Bangladesh Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry Salima Ahmed, it's Senior Vice President Sangita Ahmed and president of Dhaka Chambers of Commerce and Industry Shams Mahmud.BEZA governing board as the highest policy making body is headed by the Prime Minister. Senior representations from Ministries of Industries, Commerce, Finance, Planning, Science and Information and Communication Technology, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Communications, Labour and Employment, Environment and Forests, Agriculture, Posts and Telecommunications, Foreign Affairs, Home, Shipping, apex trade bodies sit on the board.BEZA Act was passed in the year 2010 and since then the regulatory body is working to acquire land and develop the infrastructure to set up industries by local and global investors. Since 2015 its activities have gathered pace and over 100 sites have been selected by far.Some BEZA industrial estates are under private management and few are already functioning.The BEZA sources said in the selected areas land development and utility connection are in progress.The economic zones authority which is supervised under PMO looks forward to set up many industrial units in the Bangabandhu Shilpanagar in Kumira, Moheshkhali and in Srihatta. Six industrial units have already been set up in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar.