Money outside banking soars by Tk 37,105cr in 5 months





The situation may not however fuel inflation much but will squeeze banks' lending capacity, hampering the implementation of the government announced stimulus packages worth around Tk1.03 lakh crore, experts said.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, currency outside the banking system surged to Tk 1,93,750.7 crore at the end of May this year from Tk 1,56,600 crore at the end of December, 2019. From July, 2018 to December, 2019, currency outside the banking system was between Tk 1,58 000 crore and Tk 1,41,000 crore.

BB officials said money outside the banking system started rising in March this year and jumped in April and May growing by Tk 20,400 crore in two months as the fear of a lull in banking intensified in the country.

SANEM executive director Selim Raihan told journalist, 'Money circulation outside the banking system increased as people mainly rendered jobless due to the pandemic might have withdrawn their savings from banks to meet necessary expenses.'

Although the government lifted the shutdown, normal business and economic activities are yet to be restored as the spread of the deadly flu remained out of control.

Speaking about people's tendency to keep money in hands, Selim, also a teacher of economics of the Dhaka University said, 'people might have also preferred keeping cash in hands as a buffer during the pandemic to avoid visiting banks regularly for money.'

Although cash in hands increased significantly, people did not spend money other than fulfilling their essential requirements, he said, adding, 'That's why there would be less chance of creating inflationary pressure,' he further said.

The average annual inflation increased to 5.65 per cent in the just concluded financial year 2019-2020 from 5.48 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

Given the dismal deposit growth in banks, he said holding of cash in hands by people would lower banks' ability to provide credit to businesses which is very essential to revive the country's economy.

With a view to supporting the implementation of the stimulus package, the central bank has taken a number of initiatives to increase liquidity in the hands of banks for lending. It has moreover injected more than Tk 7,000 crore into the banking system by purchasing dollars at a time lower import bills and steady inflow of remittance have resulted in piling up of the greenbacks in commercial banks.

In the first five months of 2020, the central bank injected Tk 39,207 crore into the banking system. With the injection of cash, the currency issued by the central bank increased to Tk 2,11,107.5 crore at the end of May this year.

Even after the injection of a huge amount of fund by the central bank, the private sector credit growth dropped to 8.86 per cent in May this year, far below the BB-set 14.8 per cent target for FY20.





















The amount of transaction of money outside the banking system increased by Tk 37,105 crore in the January-May period this year as a section of people, panicked by economic setback amid coronavirus pandemic prefer holding cash in their hand or make transaction outside formal banking.The situation may not however fuel inflation much but will squeeze banks' lending capacity, hampering the implementation of the government announced stimulus packages worth around Tk1.03 lakh crore, experts said.As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, currency outside the banking system surged to Tk 1,93,750.7 crore at the end of May this year from Tk 1,56,600 crore at the end of December, 2019. From July, 2018 to December, 2019, currency outside the banking system was between Tk 1,58 000 crore and Tk 1,41,000 crore.BB officials said money outside the banking system started rising in March this year and jumped in April and May growing by Tk 20,400 crore in two months as the fear of a lull in banking intensified in the country.SANEM executive director Selim Raihan told journalist, 'Money circulation outside the banking system increased as people mainly rendered jobless due to the pandemic might have withdrawn their savings from banks to meet necessary expenses.'Although the government lifted the shutdown, normal business and economic activities are yet to be restored as the spread of the deadly flu remained out of control.Speaking about people's tendency to keep money in hands, Selim, also a teacher of economics of the Dhaka University said, 'people might have also preferred keeping cash in hands as a buffer during the pandemic to avoid visiting banks regularly for money.'Although cash in hands increased significantly, people did not spend money other than fulfilling their essential requirements, he said, adding, 'That's why there would be less chance of creating inflationary pressure,' he further said.The average annual inflation increased to 5.65 per cent in the just concluded financial year 2019-2020 from 5.48 per cent in the previous fiscal year.Given the dismal deposit growth in banks, he said holding of cash in hands by people would lower banks' ability to provide credit to businesses which is very essential to revive the country's economy.With a view to supporting the implementation of the stimulus package, the central bank has taken a number of initiatives to increase liquidity in the hands of banks for lending. It has moreover injected more than Tk 7,000 crore into the banking system by purchasing dollars at a time lower import bills and steady inflow of remittance have resulted in piling up of the greenbacks in commercial banks.In the first five months of 2020, the central bank injected Tk 39,207 crore into the banking system. With the injection of cash, the currency issued by the central bank increased to Tk 2,11,107.5 crore at the end of May this year.Even after the injection of a huge amount of fund by the central bank, the private sector credit growth dropped to 8.86 per cent in May this year, far below the BB-set 14.8 per cent target for FY20.