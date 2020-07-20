Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:55 PM
Home Business

IFC to fund Covid-19 hit BD firms, SMEs thru City Bank

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

The IFC - the private sector window of the World Bank Group has taken a move to help Bangladesh companies affected by Covid-19 pandemic. The lender has planned to give a loan of $30 million to The City Bank Limited to provide financial support to small and medium enterprises and corporate companies in Bangladesh under this plan.
This financial support aims at helping the affected enterprises to keep them functioning and protect jobs of affected workers, said a press release on Sunday. The financing package is part of IFC's $8 billion global COVID-19 fast-track financing facility, which aims to help companies stay in business.
According to World Bank forecast economic growth in the country is expected to slow down      to 3 percent in FY20 with declining garment exports, lower private investment growth, and broader disruptions caused by the pandemic.
BSS adds: The IFC investment comes under the Working Capital Solutions (WCS) programme of the COVID-19 response envelope, which provides $2 billion globally to emerging-market banks. This allows them to extend credit so firms can cover expenses and pay their employees.
"IFC played a strong role in strengthening the foreign currency financing ability and offshore banking business of The City Bank," said Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of The City Bank.
"We believe that the COVID-19 WCS fund has further strengthened our ability to meet our customers' foreign currency financing requirements in this pandemic where we have experienced contraction in foreign currency liquidity outside Bangladesh." he added.
Since 2017, IFC has been a shareholder of The City Bank, a long-standing client of IFC. This financing package will support working capital, trade finance and foreign exchange liquidity needs of sub-borrowers through The City Bank's offshore banking unit.
"Our experience from past crises has shown that keeping small and medium enterprises solvent is vital to saving jobs and limiting economic damage," said Wendy Werner, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.
"Through IFC's fast-track COVID-19 facility, we hope to support The City Bank to lend to businesses whose cash flows have been disrupted by the global outbreak."added the IFC official.
The International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA PSW) Blended Finance Facility is supporting IFC's WCS programme with a first-loss guarantee of up to $215 million in eligible countries, including Bangladesh.
IFC-a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.
The IFC works in more than 100 countries, using capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2019, it invested more than $19 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.


