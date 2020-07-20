

Poor health research facility at universities



Needs be mentioned, the curriculum of relevant departments of different universities are designed in a way that graduates can conduct research and develop vaccines. Unfortunately, there is no lab set-up to do the task smoothly. Therefore, despite the universities is producing knowledge, but it fails to deliver positive results for the country. Moreover, the country's pharmaceutical industry remains dependent on foreign research and imports Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), the main chemical component of the drugs.



Inadequate funding and lack of proper policy are considered the main reasons behind this dire situation of health research sector of the country. For fiscal 2019-20, the research budget allocated to all the public universities was only Tk 64.40 crore, which is only 1.26 per cent of the total non-development budget of more than Tk 5,000 crore.











However, if the government does not provide sufficient funds to improve health research at universities we suggest adopting policy similar to US model: Forming a tripartite relationship among universities, physicians and industries. Pharmaceutical companies should support laboratories in the institutes where researchers will work on pathogens, drugs, vaccines, etc. As a result, the research projects will get ample funds and equipments. Simultaneously, the industry will benefit as well. In order to materialize the plan, industry-university partnership is necessary while universities should show interest in industry-oriented research. Only then our graduates will get ample opportunities to apply their knowledge practically and contribute in the health sector.



