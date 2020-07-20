Video
Ensuring hilsa price reasonable

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020

Dear Sir
The hilsa is the national fish of Bangladesh because of its unique taste, flavour and availability. It has commercial appeal in some Asian countries alongwith Bangladesh and India. The fish is exported across the global as it has high value - albeit mostly among Bengalis. The hilsa fish is actually an oily fish, and is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. It is generally marketed fresh, frozen, smoked and salted. The body of a mature Hilsha can reach up to 60 cm in length.

A huge amount of hilsa fishes is available in the local market this year. This time the price of hilsa fish is also seemingly reasonable--allowing people from all walks of life to buy it. Hilsa contributes to about 12 per cent of the country's total fish production. Its contribution amounts to nearly 1.0 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). In Bangladesh, about 450,000 people are directly involved with hilsa catching as a profession with many others getting indirectly involved.





The government should continue its support to ensure reasonable price and a smooth and sustainable supply of hilsa for the domestic and foreign market. It is one of the country's unique export products to the rest of the world.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



