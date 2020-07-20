

Conferring apologies to slave descendants



Could the entire industrial revolution originating in England, then moving on to America, have been possible without slave labour? Equally so, the economic development of North America, Australia and New Zealand, had been largely aided by the wealth created in plantations, that employed slave labour.



And, the European economic expansion was almost entirely possible as a result of slave labour, pouring out from Africa-in an otherwise unlawful practice of colonial exploitation and indentured labour (a euphemism for slavery) of South Asia and the Far Eastern Asia. North America was colonized virtually, by decimating the native human population. So was the case with Australia and New Zealand.



It hardly takes a deep deliberation to realize that it is no coincidence that all the exploiting nations of yore are prosperous today, and have become members of a elite group of nations known and respected for their 'developed economies'-while all the exploited people and their nations, are conferred the downgraded status of 'developing or under-developed' economies of our planet. I am convinced of the fact that much of the Western hemisphere that it boasts of 'being rich' today, has been possible-purely, exclusively and only at the cost of much of the Eastern hemisphere.



Not surprisingly, dehumanization and ruthless exploitation of poor nations had lasted centuries, crippling their native colonies, even as the colonizers has continued to nurture their own interests at the cost of those colonized-to a point from where aspiring for economic development had been extremely difficult, if not impossible.



Sadly, the former colonial masters have almost never been duly, sufficiently or properly reflective or had been repentant about their past injustices heaped upon over half of humanity-choosing instead, to look down upon the teeming billions who, had made their own countries labeled as underdeveloped, in Africa and Asia. Were these slaves deemed as children of lesser gods?



There is a consolation however, that correction to this attitude, albeit very minor, has been brought to light. Some realization is at last setting in-that be it slavery, racism, decimation of the natives, or exploitation of continents and their people for their raw materials and other riches-they masters of destiny were all fundamentally wrong. In some cases, token gestures of moral restitution, if not economic recompense, has leaked on the surface-whether it is France returning 24 skulls of Algerian resistance fighters from 170 years ago or Americans bringing down statues of the former Confederate "heroes" who were slavers, or removal of the sculpture of the Belgian King Leopold II, who had brutalised and dehumanised Congo.



In many countries, this symbolism had taken birth by way of replacing names of places and institutions which were originally named after past colonial heroes-to the names of native substitutes. In other parts of the world, this symbolism had taken the shape of returning a handful of artefacts from the European museums to the original countries, from where a lot more was stolen in the first place.



Slow as the Western nations may have been to seek ablution for their sins, however perfunctory, here is something for us, the people of Indian subcontinent, to reflect upon.



The practice of casteism has been a tragic and historical blot on our society for millennia. Casteism, which has included untouchability, rank exploitation in near-slave conditions, separate and special set of social and legal codes, inaccessibility to water wells, temples, punishment for riding a horse or wearing shoes, and more, is also thriving-well and alive, in much of rural India today.



There may be many amongst us who elevate casteism to some uplifting religious philosophy of Manu and do not blame casteism per se, but at best only the form of its practice today. Well, one can only say, casteism may have been justified in Manu's times as much as slavery was justified a few centuries ago amongst some.



Whatever the history and social place of casteism in the India of 2,000 years ago, one can hardly get away from the fact that its practice has dehumanised a large proportion of our own brothers and sisters and the practice has kept development, whether economic or social, systematically away from them.



Very often, the hurt, insult and psychological trauma being caused to a segment of the population may be entirely without foundation, which had further been allowed to continue for reason 'Na' of social inertia. Take, for instance, the use of the terms 'Bhangi' and 'Jamadar' (for cleaners), which are as much in the government's official lexicon as a form of abuse amongst many.



Not too long ago, an anchor, who fancies himself very funny, in the Hindi version of one of the episodes of 'Science of Stupid' on National Geographic channel, used the phrase, "Oy, tu banda hai ki nai." I complained to NG by mail that 'banda' in Punjabi means man, and 'nai' means barber. Now, this particular phraseology "banda hai ki nai" in Punjab harks back to the times of a casteist society when barbers were considered untouchable and lesser humans.



Much as I hold the works of NG in high esteem, sadly, I never heard from them and. At least, when the same episode was telecast again, I did not see the offensive reference removed. 'Chamar' is another caste name that is frequently used as abuse.



Of course, one may say the name 'Shoemaker' in the West and 'Chamar' in India have identical meanings. Names like 'Tanner' in English and 'Chamadia' in Hindi convey the same meaning. Yes, but certainly not the same connotations.

Finally, while we expect the West to apologise for their inhuman persecutions of the people they brutalised for centuries, have we, as a people, come together to apologize to the castes that were singled out for inhuman treatment through the millennia in this country?



We are human beings, wherever we live on this planet. If the caste system created division among the classes of people in India alone, we need to apologize for our acts of omission and excess. Let's treat one another as equals, with respect!



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago



















