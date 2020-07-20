

Seasonal flood brought untold sufferings to millions in Bangladesh



Many people claim that they were not warned of the coming floods. The country has a few flood and cyclone warning systems, especially in the coastal regions. With almost no flood warning systems in the rest of the country, thousands of people fall in danger of massive flood suddenly. The precaution could save hundreds of lives and property.



Lack of dams and levees increase the risk. There is not adequate number of dam and levee to channel river water during the monsoon season. Some of the existing dams in some parts of the country are very fragile. There are a dozen of broken, half-fallen down, and blocked levees in Gaibandha district alone. When the river water overflows its embankments, the water level either wash the parts of the broken bridges or floods them.



There are no flood shelters in the country, but there are cyclone centres in the coastal areas. During a massive flood, people are stranded in stagnant water everywhere. Cattle are washed away and carried into the sea by current. Huts fall, and trees uproot, the poor become the worst victims in the open waters. They take shelter in nearby schools, clubs, or hospital buildings. The sufferings go beyond imagination due to the lack of flood shelters across the country.



Food supply to the flood-affected areas is minimal. People stand in water; they can't go to work on the farms, factories, or offices. The vegetable patches and crop fields go underwater, creating damages to all living beings. The government's relief packages are scarce and almost unreachable to those who needed them. Men, women, and children starve for days. They die due to starvation in some extreme cases. The condition is the worst in the areas where road communications have been disrupted by the floodwaters. Food packages or government reliefs can't reach too many affected areas.



Lack of water purification tablets causes many to die of water-borne diseases. During the annual flooding, it is common that the victims die due to water-borne diseases like diarrhoea or cholera. Many people claim that they have no pure water supply for weeks, and they drink polluted water from tubs. Statistics shows that water-borne diseases kill hundreds of people during this season in Bangladesh. Some flood victims from village claim that they can't confirm whether the water is pure without a water purification tablet. Sanitation system and hygiene system has been collapsed.



Although many of the government community nurses or healthcare workers go out to help the flood victims, many of the victims tell that they don't meet any of the caregivers during this crucial time. It results in dozens of death, including women and children.



Failure to stop deforestation, which causes riverbank erosion, is one of the leading causes of natural disasters like floods. Even though people cut down trees indiscriminately, the Department of Environment does not proper action on time in most of the cases. Sometimes the pirates and drug dealers use this opportunity and bring disaster through deforestation, especially in the Sundarbans, world's largest mangrove forest. They cut trees, kill wild animals, and occupy natural sights for their benefit.



The Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), like many other countries around the world, is hitting Bangladesh hard. This year, the country has also experienced a ferocious cyclone, Amphan. It caused hundreds of lives and million-dollar property losses. Most of the people in Bangladesh are poor, a large portion of them are living below the poverty line. The cyclone caused the people in the coastal areas suffer a lot. Months long shut-down has already made the people go starve. Now, the flood has brought immense sufferings to all. The fatal flood has been taking away the rest of their savings, including cattle and crops.



Yet, it would not be tough to tackle the flood that the country is facing at this moment. Proper policy planning and their implementation can reduce the severity of this disaster. Flood shelters, flood food packages, building dams and levees can quickly reduce the risk. Making people aware of environmental pollution, providing them precautions of flood can also reduce the damage caused by calamities. It is high time the government took proper steps to handle natural disasters like flood. If authorities concerned cannot take proper step, millions of people will fall in great danger in the upcoming future.

The writer is a freelance contributor to newspapers and magazines, home and abroad



















