

Post-covid pedagogical strategies to manage educational disruptions



Indeed, the world is now at a juncture that forks to the future and post lockdown. One path leading from that juncture runs back to "business as usual". The other leads to new ideas and imperatives; what the future of education might mean after COVID-19. The educators and the education researchers opine that the educational system has to be changed and a better pedagogical strategy has to be planned for a standard education after the lockdown situations.Meanwhile,many disruptions have occurred in education due the COVID-19 and prolonged lockdown. The recent research speaks of the following disruptions;



1. Schooling provides essential learning and when schools close, children and youth are deprived opportunities for growth and development. The disadvantages are disproportionate for under-privileged learners who tend to have fewer educational opportunities beyond school.



2. Lack of access to technology or good internet connectivity is an obstacle to continued learning, especially for students from disadvantaged families.



3. In the absence of alternative options, working parents often leave children alone when schools close and this can lead to risky behaviors, including increased influence of peer pressure and substance abuse. Working parents are more likely to miss work when schools close in order to take care of their children, incurring wage loss in many instances and negatively impacting productivity.



4. This is the students' realization that for long time sitting before the screens affects the children's brain and brings gradual inactiveness and monotony in the regular works. The teachers are also in the same opinion the longtime works with devices creates boredom and lessens the speed of the works.



6. Due to lock down situations teachers and other professionals are being deprived of the financial facilities. Many of the faculties especially who work in the private schools are leading a very deplorable life due to not having salary from the authority.



7. Localized school closures place burdens on schools as parents and officials redirect children to schools that are open. It is a challenge to ensure children and youth return and stay in school when schools reopen after closures. This is especially true of protracted closures.



9. School learning during a pandemic is not like a normal learning.Anxiety, uncertainty, fear and isolation become more prevalent. Checking in with students to make sure that they are coping has become extremely important, as has allowing students opportunities to connect with one another in chats or video conferences during remote lessons.



10. Many students have been left behind because of lack of access to appropriate bandwidth or devices and lack of school readiness while others have been able to accelerate their digital learning through sophisticated software, access to high performing devices and highly trained teachers.



After having closure of the school for long days, once this situation will be perhaps no more in the world and all educational institutions which are shut down will be reopened in near future. Now, the question is how the lessons learnt from the lockdown and the disruptions which appeared in education, will influence the larger picture moving forward. The following steps are essential with a multi-pronged pedagogical strategy to manage disruptions in education and build a resilient education system for a long term in the country;



1. The school authority must be prepared to modify curriculum and contact time to ensure that students are able to concentrate and stay engaged during remote learning. The teachers have to maintain different but learner friendly some pedagogical strategies to ensure that students can concentrate and engage in normal classrooms like before.



2. An immediate measure is crucial to ensure open-source digital learning solutions and Learning Management Software should be adopted so teachers can conduct teaching online. The upgraded educational platform, with reach across all areas of the country, can be further strengthened to ensure accessibility of learning to the students.



3. Inclusive learning solutions, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized, need to be developed. With a rapid increase of mobile internet users in the country, which is expected to reach maximum households immediately and the technology is enabling ubiquitous access and personalization of education even in the remotest parts of the country.



4. Anxiety, fear and isolation are factors in the COVID-crisis, meaning that teachers have had to think more carefully about building a sense of community and human contact through remote learning. The teachers will have to spend time away from curriculum coverage to check-in with every student, to practice mindfulness, to give students opportunities to connect with each other, share their thoughts and feel confident in doing so.



6. The role of the teachers has to be redefined in the context of the country after COVID-19. The notion of a teacher as the knowledge-holder who imparts wisdom to their pupils is no longer fit for the purpose of a 21st-century education. With students being able to gain access to knowledge, and even learn a technical skill, through a few clicks on their phones, tablets and computers, we will need to redefine the role of the educator in the classroom and lecture theatre.



7. The school curriculum, syllabus and the lesson plans are to be modified and easily applicable for the teachers and students so that basic teaching and learning can be ensured with effective manner. Since the teachers cannot bring the students in the school laboratories for any practical classes, they can make video on subject wise practical class in their own houses and upload it in the media or school website so that the students can enjoy from their homes. On the other hand, teachers can set a routine for online practical classes in a limited resources and deliver a face to face classes with the students.



8. Looking into the future, some of the most important skills that employers will be looking for will be creativity, communication and collaboration, alongside empathy and emotional intelligence; and being able to work across demographic lines of differences to harness the power of the collective through effective teamwork.



9. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in educational institutions across the world being compelled to suddenly harness and utilize the suite of available technological tools to create content for remote learning for students in all sectors. Teachers across the world are experiencing new possibilities to do things differently and with greater flexibility resulting in potential benefits in accessibility to education for students across the world.



Therefore, this is obvious that the world of education is threatened and is at a juncture due to the pandemic situation across the globe. Let us aim for the path of wisdom. As the ancient Chinese proverb says: the best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now. It's not too late. If we can set some pedagogical strategies in our educational system for the post COVID-19 moments ahead, we optimistically can ensure a sustainable development in our future education management and recover the huge loss of the educational value, culture and innovation.



The writer is a Educational Researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School















