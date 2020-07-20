Two new dengue cases reported in 24-hr: DGHS

Two new dengue cases were reported in the country on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to a daily update from DGHS, three dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the capital.

The health authorities reported 337 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 333 patients made recovery.

Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.