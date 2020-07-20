100pc electricity coverage in Mujib Barsha: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said every house would be brought under electricity facility by ensuring cent percent coverage of power during the Mujib Barsha.

"We have already brought 97 percent people under electricity coverage and the remaining population will be provided with power by December this year," he said this at a meeting on implementation progress of development projects of ADP under the power division between July 2019 and June 2020.

The state minister joined the meeting through a video conference from his residence and said in the current situation the Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation rate is 94.40 percent. -BSS









