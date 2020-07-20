KCC fixes 140 spots for slaughtering sacrificial animals Eid-ul-Azha





The decision was made at a virtual general meeting of KCC recently held at its Shaheed Altaf Auditorium following directives of the LGRD Ministry.

Chaired by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting urged the city dwellers to slaughter their sacrificial animals at KCC identified slaughtering spots in line with health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government.

The meeting also decided to form 15 member committee in each 31 wards of KCC with ward councilor as its president.









"The number must not be above 140 as we have already sent the list to the ministry concerned recently," said Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim, veterinary officer of KCC on Sunday. -BSS





KHULNA, July 19: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) authority in the aftermath of COVID- 19 pandemic situation has earmarked 140 places in the city for slaughtering sacrificial animals on the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.The decision was made at a virtual general meeting of KCC recently held at its Shaheed Altaf Auditorium following directives of the LGRD Ministry.Chaired by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting urged the city dwellers to slaughter their sacrificial animals at KCC identified slaughtering spots in line with health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government.The meeting also decided to form 15 member committee in each 31 wards of KCC with ward councilor as its president."The number must not be above 140 as we have already sent the list to the ministry concerned recently," said Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim, veterinary officer of KCC on Sunday. -BSS