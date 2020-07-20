Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Home City News

4,309 patients cured from C-19 in Rajshahi division

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RAJSHAHI, July 19: A total of 4,309 patients have, so far, cured from the Covid-19 with 235 new ones over the past twenty-four hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division till Saturday last, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Sunday.
The report also said 1,028 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till this morning.
Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 2,587 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 1,468 were released till Saturday.
Meanwhile, with detection of 174 new more positive cases in six districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 9,989, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 69 were detected in Rajshahi district including 54 in its city and Bogura district only.    -BSS


