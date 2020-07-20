NESCO staff dies of Covid-19 in C’nawabganj

C'NAWABGANJ, July 19: An employee of Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd (NESCO) of Chapainawabganj died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ataur Rahman, 53, an accountant of NESCO and a resident of Daudpur Road in the district town.

Civil Surgeon Dr Zahid Nazrul said Ataur Rahman had been undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital after contracting the virus.

On Friday, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital following deterioration of his health condition where he died around 1 am.

A total of 291 people tested positive for coronavirus in the district till Saturday.







