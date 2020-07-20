

Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’

The press release issued on Sunday said that anyone declared persona non grata will be barred from medical care of CMH, Officers' Club, CSD shops and other military establishments.

The ISPR press release observed that the lies against the army made by Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy in different social media have drawn the notice of the army authorities. His immoral behaviour during his service is embarrassing and not palatable for the members of the Armed Forces. His activities also cast negative and adverse impact on the serving officers in the army, the press release added.

When he was the Commandant of NDC after his promotion as Lt General, he became involved in immoral activities with a number of women. When the immoral activities and pictures came to the notice of the army authorities it embarrassed the authorities and he was advised in many ways. During his LPR he divorced his first wife on August 16 in 2018 without the permission of the army authorities and he married a controversial media person as his second wife on November 21 in 2018 wearing uniform without taking permission from the army authorities. His immoral activities with this lady before marriage whom he accompanied to different resorts and different countries were widely criticised in military and civil circles, the ISPR press release said.















When he was the Commandant of NDC after his promotion as Lt General, he became involved in immoral activities with a number of women. When the immoral activities and pictures came to the notice of the army authorities it embarrassed the authorities and he was advised in many ways. During his LPR he divorced his first wife on August 16 in 2018 without the permission of the army authorities and he married a controversial media person as his second wife on November 21 in 2018 wearing uniform without taking permission from the army authorities. His immoral activities with this lady before marriage whom he accompanied to different resorts and different countries were widely criticised in military and civil circles, the ISPR press release said. The press release issued on Sunday said that anyone declared persona non grata will be barred from medical care of CMH, Officers' Club, CSD shops and other military establishments. Bangladesh Army has declared Lt Gen Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy (Retd) 'Persona non grata' in all cantonments and areas inside cantonments since April 10 of 2019 due to his behaviour which is unbecoming of an army officer, according to a press release of ISPR.