Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:54 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Front Page

Online admission to HSC begins Aug 9

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The online HSC admission process for the academic session 2020-2021 will begin on August 9, and will continue until September 15.
The specifics of the
admission will be published on the website of the Education Board.
This was finalised in an online meeting of the education ministry, chaired by education minister Dipu Moni, on Sunday.
The government has already finalised the guidelines for admission into Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) classes under 2020-21 academic session.
According to the admission policy, the enrolment process will be completed only online.
Students who have passed the SSC and equivalent examinations can apply for college admission online until Sept 15, the education ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Details about the admission process will be published on Dhaka Education Board's website, it added.
Schools and educational institutions across the country have been closed from Mar 17 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.
While offices, workplaces and public transport services were allowed to resume on a limited scale at the end of a two-month lockdown, schools are set to remain shut until Aug 6.


