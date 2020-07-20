All AL committees by Sept



Due to the impact of deadly Coronavirus transmission in the country and some other political reasons, it has failed to complete formation of its sub-committees, full committees and associate bodies within the stipulated time after their conferences.

According to party insiders, the senior leaders of the party are looking into the details of prospective candidates for those committees. The formation process of committees got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and scrutiny.

This year, AL is giving emphasis on scanning about intending aspirants as many controversial persons, opportunists and infiltrators got places in different sub-committees after 20th national council in 2016.

Such persons have defamed the party being involved in controversial acts, said the insiders.

AL has already started purging the party of bad elements to regain its historic image. As a result, many controversial persons, corrupt, opportunists or infiltrators like Samrat, Khaled, Papia and Shahed were detained.

Such persons will have to lose their party positions this year, they said.

While talking to this correspondent, several central AL leaders said many controversial persons, corrupt, opportunists or infiltrators were still trying to get into the party using all sorts of strategies and illegal ways.

They are lobbying with the influential leaders and several high officials of different agencies. "Once they get position in such ways, they will malign the party image again."

They claimed that this time, all AL sub-committees and full committees of associate bodies will be formed with hundred percent tested activists.

The leaders are trying to announce the committees within September, according to party's influential leaders.

When contacted, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak told the Daily Observer, "We are going to announce all committees of central sub-committees and all associate bodies within September this year. Activities in the party and clean images will be considered for positions."









"We are more careful than ever to prevent infiltrators, opportunist and controversial person so that they cannot enter the committees. Moreover, AL President Sheikh Hasina has also given instructions in this regard," he added.

After the 21st national council of AL held on December 20-21 in 2019, AL is yet to announce its all sub-committees.

However, the councils of Dhaka city AL, Juba League, Swecchasebak League and Jatiya Shramik League were held in November last year.

