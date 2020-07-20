Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:54 PM
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Front Page

Coronavirus exposes ugly nature of some people too

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Banani Mallick

The Covid-19 virus is not only killing people it is also unfolding the evil lurking in human being.
Many such incidents have occurred since the pandemic broke out in March. Sociologists and psychologists think that such inhuman aspects of men grow out
of fear.
On June 15, police recovered the dead body of a man from Natiapara on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.
Later the deceased was identified as Chetan Chandra Das (30), son of Nakul Chandra Das. He was tested corona positive about a week ago before he died.
His father along with his younger son Atul Chandra Das dumped the body by the roadside as they feared they could not cremate him on the village ground as they might face a      backlash from locals.
Later Delduwar Police Station (Tangail) OC AK Saidul Haque Bhuiyan contacted the family to perform the rituals but they didn't agree to arrange a funeral for him. The OC then with the help of local people arranged the rituals at the local crematorium.
An elderly man died on 24 March after being denied treatment at several hospitals in Sylhet due to the fear of coronavirus.
The deceased Gias Uddin, 65, a resident of Housing Estate under the Ward-4 in the city had been suffering from kidney-related complications for years and used to have dialysis regularly.
When he fell sick, his son knocked at several hospitals but all the hospitals and clinics refused to treat him, fearing spread of coronavirus.
Asma Khatun, a garment worker, on May 25 went to her village home - Chachibunia under Khulna district - but by the time the general holidays were declared.
When she reached her village, she faced a backlash by the neighbors and was forced to live in a hut made by palm tree alone near the extreme corner of an excluded pond nearly for 20 days where she had not received regular foods and other essentials things as people were reluctant to meet her in fear of contagion.  
On April 13, an elderly woman was abandoned in a Tangail forest by her family when they suspected her of being infected with Covid-19.
They took her to the forest at night and left the scene saying they would take her back in the morning.
The woman was discovered shouting for help near Icchadighi village in Gajaria union of Sakhipur in Tangail.
It was found that the woman was from Nalitabari in Sherpur and her husband and sons work for a garment factory in Salna of Gazipur.  
The woman was suffering from fever, cough and breathing difficulties. However, later she was sent to Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in an ambulance and was kept in the isolation ward.
Roufun Naher, a psychologist and Lecturer at Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, University of Dhaka, said the sudden coronavirus pandemic made people puzzled. They do not know how to deal with such a situation as they are not prepared.
"Some unusual incident will occur because such thing is unexpected and creates panic among people. People mostly are panicked with the corona outbreak in fear that they might die too and they are traumatized and that is why they are doing some unusual acts," she said.




