Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:53 PM
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

The elite forces Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has received a total of 140 complaints since Friday night against Mohammad Shahed, Chairman of Regent Group, who was accused of issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.  
RAB arrested Shahed from a Satkhira village bordering India on Wednesday and airlifted him to Dhaka before handing him over to the police.
Lt Col Ashiq Billah, Director (legal and media wing) of RAB, revealed the information during a press briefing in Dhaka on Sunday.
He said, "Of all the complaints received, 120 were
submitted through our hotline number and 20 via email. RAB will carry out investigations against the complaints."
Shahed is currently being interrogated by detective police on a 10-day remand.
Shahed went on the run after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and other irregularities.
Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business.
In the complaints Shahed has been accused of extorting money for government jobs and transfers, not paying the bills of construction material suppliers, defaulting on bank loans, and issuing fake licences for rickshaws among many other things.  
"Many of the complainants were from expatriates. Meanwhile, Regent Hospital employees have told us that their salaries were not cleared by Shahed," he added.
Earlier on Friday, RAB had set up a hotline for the victims of Shahed's frauds so that they could lodge complaints and seek legal help.


