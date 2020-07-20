Sleuths identify 20 people, who aided fraud Shahed





A senior officials of the Intelligence agency told the Daily Observer Mohammad Shahed had cultivated close relationship with some influential people of the society, including some media persons.

These people gave some illegal facilities to Mohammad Shahed in exchange of speed money, he said preferring annonimity.

The elite force arrested Shahed from a Satkhira village accused of issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates, bordering India on Wednesday and airlifted him to Dhaka before handing him over to the police.

Detective Branch-DB) of police seized an SUV belonging to Mohammad Shahed from Dhaka's Uttara area and recovered a firearm and some bottles of alcohol from the vehicle.

Shahed is accused in two new cases of firearms and narcotics, in addition to charges of embezzling funds from patients through fraudulent practices.

Tapan Kumar Saha, chief of Uttara West Police Station, said DB police raided the Uttara Janapad intersection with Shahed in tow on Saturday night.

Police recovered a pistol, bullets, 10 bottles of Phensedyl and five bottles of foreign liquor.

Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions of taka by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM businesses.

The government has also scrapped the accreditation card of Shahed, who received the card from the Press Information Department as the editor and publisher of Daily Notun Kagoj.

Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarkar said, "Our policy says that anyone arrested by the law enforcement agencies will have their accreditation cards cancelled," "His card has been annulled as he has been arrested over a fraud case."

RAB conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital recently and arrested eight people on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted Covid-19 patients exorbitant fees.















