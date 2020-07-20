Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Front Page

RAB raids Shahabuddin Hospital, arrests official over illegal C-19 tests

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The RAB has raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Gulshan and arrested an official over unauthorised coronavirus testing.
The law enforcers also found evidence of fake Covid-19 test reports, which were made without testing samples, in the private facility during the operation on Sunday.
RAB on Sunday took Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital's Assistant Director Dr Mohammad Abul Hasnat in custody.
Dr Hasnat was taken into custody around 5:00pm for his alleged non-cooperation with the RAB's mobile court during its drive to the hospital.
The raid, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, began around 3:00pm, said RAB spokesman Ashik Billah. "We are checking the irregularities in the hospital," Ashik said.
The raid was underway till filing of this report on 8:00pm.
RAB officials said they found reports of antibody tests for coronavirus, which is not authorised in the country. Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital has been applying rapid test method for antibody test without the approval of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the hospital allegedly charged patients Tk 3,000 to Tk 10,000 for the antibody test.
Earlier on July 7, a mobile court led by Sarwoer sealed off Regent Hospital over Covid-19 test report forgery.
A case was filed against Regent Group chairman Md Shahed and RAB arrested him from Satkhira on Wednesday while he was trying to flee the country.
Ashique Billah said the Shahabuddin Hospital authorities started Covid-19 tests with the unauthorised kits since April and also provided Covid-19 reports without testing samples.
They also admitted Covid-19 negative people at the hospital, issuing fake reports claiming they were Covid-19 positive, the RAB official said.
Besides, RAB also found date expired medical and surgery equipment in the operation theatre and unauthorised medicine during the drive, he said.




On July 12, the DGHS suspended Covid-19 testing approval of Shahabuddin Medical College and four other healthcare service providers as those did not have any RT-PCR labs.




