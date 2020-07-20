ACC team visits DGHS for papers on Regent’s C-19 test scam





Abu Bakar Siddique, Deputy Director of the ACC, led a team to conduct an operation at the DGHS Mohakhali office on Sunday to enquire into the Covid-19 test scam of Regent Hospital.

Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the matter to journalists.

`We talked with DGHS Director General Abul Kalam Azad and he assured us they will provide all documents within tomorrow,' he added.

Earlier, on July 15, the ACC raided the DGHS and seized documents related to the Regent Hospital's licence and memorandum of undertaking with the DGHS for coronavirus testing.









During the operation, the ACC team discussed the data of the Regent Hospital with the Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima Sultana.





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in its crackdown against corruption has launched an operation on the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Abu Bakar Siddique, Deputy Director of the ACC, led a team to conduct an operation at the DGHS Mohakhali office on Sunday to enquire into the Covid-19 test scam of Regent Hospital.Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the matter to journalists.`We talked with DGHS Director General Abul Kalam Azad and he assured us they will provide all documents within tomorrow,' he added.Earlier, on July 15, the ACC raided the DGHS and seized documents related to the Regent Hospital's licence and memorandum of undertaking with the DGHS for coronavirus testing.During the operation, the ACC team discussed the data of the Regent Hospital with the Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima Sultana.