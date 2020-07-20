Flood situation likely to worsen further this week



People crossing a submerged road at Sherpur on Sunday as water flow downstream.

Meanwhile, due to the incessant onrush of water from upper catchment over the past one week, flood situation has triggered in the chars and other low-lying areas in the Ganges Basin in last 24 hours. But, the flood situation in the central area remained stable.

Apprehending heavy rain is likely to occur in Assam, West Bengal and northeast India for four days from July 20 to July 21, the Bangladesh Water Development Board on Sunday warned that due to the onrush of water from the upstream and heavy downpours, the north, northeast and central parts of the Bangladesh, may witness another flood from July 20 to July 21.

In a report published on Sunday by Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the BWDB, its Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said heavy rain is likely to occur in Assam, West Bengal and northeast India for four days from July 20 to July 21. Due to the onrush of upstream water and heavy downpours, the north, northeast and central parts of the country, may witness another flood.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said according to the forecast data, about 800mm of rain is likely in four days from July 20, which will increase the water level in the country's rivers. However, even if the water level rises, water level in the Padma may start receding continuously from July 26 to July 27. The overall flood situation may become normal in the end of July or from the first week of August.

Meanwhile, expressing hope for improvement in the overall flood situation, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk said, "The water level of Padma has already started receding. We expect the flood situation to improve in the central districts in the next 2 to 3 days."

There was no major breach of the flood control dam during the current floods, he said.

The Ministry and Water Development Board, in collaboration with local district administrations, are ready at the field level with necessary materials and manpower to deal with any emergency situation, the State Minister said after an inter-ministerial meeting held on Sunday.

In the second week of July, Assam, West Bengal and North-East India recorded about 900mm rainfall in four days, resulting in floods in the northern and north-western parts of the country, which also deteriorated flood situation in low-lying areas in Rajbari, Dhaka, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Chandpur.

marooned people in Kurigram living on a boat beside their inundated home. The photo was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Kohinur Islam, Executive Engineer of BWDB, said that its local office has recorded rising trend of water level at almost all points like Pankha, Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge in the past 24 hours ending 3:00pm on Sunday.

However, Ariuzzaman Bhuiyan said flood water at Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin and rivers of upper Meghna basin in country's north-eastern zone is continued receding in last 24 hours. The trend will continue for the next 24 hours.

Water level at Ganges-Padma basin is remained stable in last 24 hours. In next 24 hours, the water level will start receding in the area.

The FFWC forecasted that flood situation will continue improving in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj districts while the situation will remain stable in Natore, Dhaka, Munsiganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Madaripur and Shariatpur area. However, the situation will start improving gradually after 24 hours.

According to the BWDB water levels of major rivers started falling despite heavy rainfall in most of the northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours ending at 3:00pm on Sunday. Water levels of all major rivers marked further fall with reduction in the rate of onrushing hilly water from the upper catchment in the basin during the period.

The recorded rainfalls during the last hours were 121mm at Dalia in Nilphamari, 110mm at Kurigram, 105mm at Rangpur, 110mm at Thakurgaon and 81mm at Panchagarh as heavy monsoon continues across Rangpur division till filing of this report at 1:40pm.

According to FFWC, the recorded rainfalls were 288mm at Cherrapunji, 143mm at Dhubri and 138mm at Pasighat in northwestern Indian states in the upstream during the same period.

BWDB officials said the Brahmaputra was flowing above the Danger Mark (DM) by 44cm at Noonkhawa and 62cm at Chilmari, Dharla 45cm at Kurigram and Ghagot 53cm at Gaibandha at 3:00pm following further fall in their water levels. The Jamuna was flowing above the DM by 85cm at Fulchhari, 92cm at Bahadurabad, 98cm at Sariakandi, 91cm at Kazipur and 81cm at Sirajganj points during the period.

BWDB Rangpur division Executive Engineers Mehedi Hasan and Gaibandha division Mokhlesur Rahman said flood situation continued improving as water levels of major rivers were falling at lower rates there.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion have been reported from various riverside areas in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Rangpur districts.

"The flood control structures of BWDB are remaining safe everywhere in Rangpur zone while riverbank protection works are being conducted at around 25 points with recession of flood waters," he added.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have further intensified relief activities in the flood-affected northern districts.

According to Kurigram District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Abdul Hye Sarker, the second phase flood has affected 1.87 lakh people of 46,885 families of 475 villages in 56 unions of all nine upazilas in the district this season.

Gaibandha DRRO Moazzem Hossain said the current flood has affected over 1.30-lakh people of 32,500 families in 26 unions of four upazilas of the district.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said 713 medical teams are extending health services to the people residing in flood-prone and other rural areas across Rangpur division.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam said the district administrations and BWDB are closely monitoring the situation and taking instant steps when and where necessary during the deluge in the second phase this season in Rangpur division.

BWDB Executive Engineer Kohinur Islam of Rajshahi division said that water level in Ganges rose to 5cm and 11cm at Pankha and Rajshahi stations respectively during past 24 hours, but was flowing 187cm and 195cm below the danger levels at the two stations.

Meanwhile, executive engineer said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of FFWC said that the Atrai River was flowing 16cm below the danger level at Atrai point.

He said that of 13 river points monitored in eight districts under Rajshahi division, water levels increased at six stations while decreased at seven stations in last 24 hours. Water level in the Jamuna River was flowing above danger marks at Sariakandi in Bogura and Kazipur and Sirajganj stations.

The Gur River was also flowing 53 cm above the danger mark at Singra in Natore while the Atrai River flowing 100 cm above the danger mark at Baghabari in Sirajganj district point.

Many areas have been waterlogged and flood-affected due to damage of flood control embankments at different points of Atrai, Raninagar and Manda Upazilas in Naogaon and Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi district. Around 50 villages under Atrai Upazila have been affected by flood water due to devouring of flood control embankments caused by fresh flood in Atrai River.

"We are preparing a list of affected households and assessing the extent of damage at present," Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sanaul Islam, said adding relief materials were distributed among affected people.

Various standing crops like newly transplanted aush and aman paddy, aman seedbeds, direct seeded aman and vegetables were affected amid rising of water in different rivers in the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Bogura and Sirajgonj.

"We have so far recorded standing crops on 8,569 hectares of land affected in Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore districts have been affected," said Sudhendra Nath Roy, Additional Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

In Sirajganj district, standing crops on around 6,715 hectares of land of 39,640 farmers were affected as the district's Jamuna River was flowing above danger marks at all the Sirajgonj, Baghabari and Kajipur points.

Crops on around 374 hectares of land of 2,485 farmers have so far been affected by the flood water in Bogura district as its Jamuna River was following 98 cm above the danger mark at Sariakandi point.















