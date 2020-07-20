BD now ‘16th worst’ corona-hit country





The death toll climbed to 2,618 after 37 people, including 29 men and eight women, died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, according to the health directorate.

Bangladesh on Sunday went past Germany in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases to become the 16th worst-affected country in the world with 204,525 infections.

At a press briefing, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana on Sunday said 2,459 more coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed infection cases in the country to 204,525.

Besides, 37 patients succumbed to the disease during the period, raising the death toll to 2,618.

According to Worldometer, Germany's count of corona cases stands at 202,572 as of 3pm on Sunday which is 1,953 less than Bangladesh's tally.

However, Bangladesh's death rate is far better than that of Germany.

According to worldometer, the virus has so far claimed the lives of 9,162 people in Germany while 2,618 in Bangladesh as of Sunday.

Bangladesh is now at the 16th position while Turkey the 15th with 218,717 corona cases and 5,475 deaths.

However, the spread of the virus dropped significantly in Turkey as its daily COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 over the last few days.

Earlier on June 18, Bangladesh broke the coronavirus tally of Canada and ranked the 17th worst-hit country in terms of total corona infections.

The US tops the list of worst-hit countries having more than 3,833,597 cases, followed by Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Spain, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Italy and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus has surged past 6 lakh to reach 604,917 around the world as of Sunday morning.

Besides, the deadly virus has infected 14,425,865 people in different countries, according to worldometer.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in Wuhan, China in December late last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.

It has spread to all corners of the world since then.

















