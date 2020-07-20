Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:52 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
A slap gets returned with murder

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

KHULNA, July 19: A college student was stabbed to death at Naihati in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Suman Sheikh, 26, a student of Rupsha Degree College and son of Afjal Sheikh of Naihati. Molla Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rupsha Police Station, said the motive for the crime was previous enmity.
One Mahmdudullah, 24, son of Abul Bashar of the area, stabbed Suman at Naihati intersection around 8 pm and fled the scene, the OC said quoting locals.
Suman was first taken to Rupsha Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital. However, doctors at the KMCH found him dead. According to locals, Suman slapped Mahmudullah a few days back as he smoked weed. Since then, they had been at odds.     -UNB


