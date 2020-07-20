Editor of Satkhira daily dies with breathing complications





So far 34 people died from corona-like symptoms in the district and 12 people died from coronavirus. -UNB SATKHIRA, July 19: Mohsin Hossain Bablu, Editor and publisher of Satkhira daily newspaper Ajker Potrika, died with breathing complications at a hospital in the district town early Sunday.Mohsin and his wife Morzina Khatun, senior staff nurse of Sadar Hospital, had been suffering from fever and breathing problem for the last six to seven days and undergoing treatment staying at home, said civil surgeon Doctor Hussain Safat.Mohsin, who had cardiac problems, suffered severe shortness of breathing around 1:00am.Later, he was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.Samples of Mohsin and his family members have been collected for the coronavirus test, said the civil surgeonSo far 34 people died from corona-like symptoms in the district and 12 people died from coronavirus. -UNB