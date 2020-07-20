Govt to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes





The police are going for the experimental launch because the final approval may take time though the drafting of a detailed guideline is underway, said Shah Alam, DIG at CID's Cyber Police Centre.

The draft will need final clearance from the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms or NICAR after approvals from the Police Headquarters and the home ministry.

The police will open the makeshift station at the CID Headquarters as the search continues for a permanent venue in Dhaka.

Currently, the CID's Cybercrime Centre provides the people with advice through its hotline 01730336431, while the victims file complaints with police stations or cases at court. They will be able to file the complaints or cases at the special police station when it opens.









The victims of cybercrimes will be able to file complaints online to the special police station, Additional IGP Mahbubur Rahman, who heads the CID, said at a press conference on Jul 6.

The online system will be launched gradually, with two superintendents of police assisting the additional DIG for monitoring and investigation units, Alam told bdnews24.com. -bdnews24.com



