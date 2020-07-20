Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:52 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Miscellaneous

Govt to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Police are setting up a special station experimentally under the Criminal Investigation Department to deal with cybercrime cases, led by an additional deputy inspector general.
The police are going for the experimental launch because the final approval may take time though the drafting of a detailed guideline is underway, said Shah Alam, DIG at CID's Cyber Police Centre.
The draft will need final clearance from the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms or NICAR after approvals from the Police Headquarters and the home ministry.
The police will open the makeshift station at the CID Headquarters as the search continues for a permanent venue in Dhaka.
Currently, the CID's Cybercrime Centre provides the people with advice through its hotline 01730336431, while the victims file complaints with police stations or cases at court. They will be able to file the complaints or cases at the special police station when it opens.  




The victims of cybercrimes will be able to file complaints online to the special police station, Additional IGP Mahbubur Rahman, who heads the CID, said at a press conference on Jul 6.
The online system will be launched gradually, with two superintendents of police assisting the additional DIG for monitoring and investigation units, Alam told bdnews24.com.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Editor of Satkhira daily dies with breathing complications
Govt to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
Beijing says US officials have ‘lost their minds’ over China
US targets Chinese Communist Party members in travel ban
UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking US trade documents
HC refuses bail to accused Mohammad Ali in FF Faruque murder case
Child marriages up in June: MJF


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft