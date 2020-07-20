Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel

LONDON, Jul 19: A British Muslim leader facing the death penalty in Bangladesh for war crimes is suing Home Secretary Priti Patel for £60,000 in libel damages, the Daily Mail reports.

Chowdhury Mueen-Uddin, 71, who strenuously denies claims linking him to the killing of pro-independence activists during Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971, alleges that he was defamed in a Home Office report last year.

The lawsuit says the Challenging Hateful Extremism document by the Commission for Countering Extremism was shared on the Home Office's Twitter account, which has almost one million followers, and retweeted by Patel and others, including BBC journalist Mishal Husain and rights campaigner Peter Tatchell. -Agencies







