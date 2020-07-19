Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:47 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: Police

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain, currently in police custody over her alleged ties to a COVID-19 test scam, abused her credentials as a government doctor to carry out her fraudulent practices, the Detective Branch has said.
The  chairman of JKG Health Care, Sabrina, who also uses her surname as Chaudhury, was placed on fresh two-day remand on Friday after three days of interrogations in custody following her arrest on Jul 12.
The DB is assessing the statement received so far in the investigation, Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten of the Detective Branch said on Saturday.
"What Sabrina and her
husband Ariful Chaudhary used most to carry out the fraudery is her face-value as a doctor, her identity in the health directorate and other places," he said.
"For instance, a project was launched to primarily collect [COVID-19] samples in Dhaka, Narayanganj and several other places. But even in that project, they did not deliver the services they were supposed to in collecting COVID-19 samples."




The investigation was still in very early stages, according to Baten. If found, they will record the criminal offences and inform the health ministry and higher authorities about their offences related to the health directorate.
Mentioning that those related to the case would also be interrogated, the DB official is confident that Sabrina received help from somewhere or else she would not conduct such activities.
The Jobeda Khatun General Health Care, or JKG Health Care, a unit of Oval Group, received permission to carry out COVID-19 tests through applying to the Directorate General of Health Services after the coronavirus outbreak.
    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: Police
Govt likely to cancel licences of 11 pvt condensate plants
Spurious drugs galore
No additional train for Eid: Minister
Coronavirus reveals ‘fragility of our world’: UN chief
Former minister Kashem dies
 The cousin, officials said, was worried after not hearing from him for about a day
Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his grisly murder


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft