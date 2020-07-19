Spurious drugs galore







World-renowned medicines of famous foreign pharmaceutical companies are being counterfeited here in the country and sold through well-known pharmacies and dispensaries.

These expensive drugs are used to treat patients with complex problems, like patients with cancer, heart disease, kidney ailments and diabetes. These expensive drugs are being counterfeited and marketed by some dishonest traders in the country through reputed dispensaries to unsuspecting customers.

Patients are also buying these at an extra cost little knowing that these adulterated drugs are complicating their diseases and leading them to their death.

Lazz Pharma Ltd is known as a model pharmacy in the country. But the pharmacy is involved in the business of selling counterfeit drugs. They have also been fined recently for selling spurious drugs during the Coronavirus pandemic.

A few days ago, RAB and the Detective Branch of police conducted a drive at a house at Road No 2 Sector 6 in Uttara and recovered drug-making raw materials and adulterated medicines manufactured in countries like USA, England, Switzerland and Thailand.

These drugs include imitations of six foreign brands including, Orexin, a drug of choice for insomnia patients and Diane, a popular acne remover. These are made in the name of the foreign companies, using the company holograms. Basically, these medicines are made with things like flour and in an unhealthy environment. These medicines are not imported from the country

of origin to Bangladesh. Counterfeit factory owners sell these fake drugs through their sales representatives in different areas.

Detective Branch of police came to know that these drugs are manufactured in Uttara, Fakirapool, Chawk Bazar, Tongi and Gazipur and are supplied and sold in big pharmacies and dispensaries in the capital. These include Lazz Pharma, Al Medina Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy, Islamia Pharma etc. Surprisingly, the names of these pharmacies are involved in a vicious cycle of drug counterfeiting. Detective Police have arrested 16 people a few days ago who were involved in counterfeiting these foreign drugs.

The production and marketing of counterfeit drugs in the country is not new. It has been around for many years. Occasionally, RAB and police raid and shut down some of these establishments and arrest a few people, but taking advantage of the loopholes in the law, they come out of police custody and resume production. As a result, the spread of counterfeit drugs is not going to be stopped.

These counterfeit medicines are usually sold in small dispensaries in the villages and urban neighborhoods. Many people are aware of this and go to the well-known pharmacies to buy medicines with confidence. People rely on well-known pharmacies to buy imported foreign medicines, especially for complex patients.

Nowadays, it is seen that they are selling fake and adulterated drugs of foreign origin. It is not difficult to understand that they also have links with the adulterators. Otherwise, these drugs are not supposed to be available in their pharmacy. If the famous pharmacies are involved in this misdeed, then where will people go for genuine and unadulterated medicines?

Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "In many cases, the harmful effects of adulterated or substandard drugs can be detected slowly or after a long time. Strict disciplinary action should be taken against the manufacturers, suppliers and marketers of counterfeit and adulterated drugs. Law enforcers have to launch regular campaigns to apprehend them. Not only fines but also exemplary punishment should be given to the criminals."

"There are many instances of people dying from consuming adulterated drugs in the country. Unable to ensure proper punishment, the manufacturers of adulterated drugs have got through. In this case, the weakness of the law has become a big reason. Counterfeiting and adulteration of medicines cannot be prevented by keeping this weakness. For this, it is necessary to amend the law and provide severe punishment, he added.

Although RAB and Detective Branch of police conduct occasional operations on their own initiative, it is not enough to suppress the vicious circle. The drug administration is supposed to do this.

In this case, the relevant government agency should take the main responsibility to stop the production of adulterated and low quality drugs.

Asked what steps the authority has taken to curb adulterated, counterfeit and substandard drugs, Ayub Hossain, Assistant Director of the Bangladesh Drug Administration, said, "We are monitoring the situation throughout the year and cracking down on adulterators. From the beginning of this pandemic, we've conducted many drives and fined many pharmacies even we arrested some owners and jailed them."

"And we continue our operation to eradicate this problem," he added.

















World-renowned medicines of famous foreign pharmaceutical companies are being counterfeited here in the country and sold through well-known pharmacies and dispensaries.These expensive drugs are used to treat patients with complex problems, like patients with cancer, heart disease, kidney ailments and diabetes. These expensive drugs are being counterfeited and marketed by some dishonest traders in the country through reputed dispensaries to unsuspecting customers.Patients are also buying these at an extra cost little knowing that these adulterated drugs are complicating their diseases and leading them to their death.Lazz Pharma Ltd is known as a model pharmacy in the country. But the pharmacy is involved in the business of selling counterfeit drugs. They have also been fined recently for selling spurious drugs during the Coronavirus pandemic.A few days ago, RAB and the Detective Branch of police conducted a drive at a house at Road No 2 Sector 6 in Uttara and recovered drug-making raw materials and adulterated medicines manufactured in countries like USA, England, Switzerland and Thailand.These drugs include imitations of six foreign brands including, Orexin, a drug of choice for insomnia patients and Diane, a popular acne remover. These are made in the name of the foreign companies, using the company holograms. Basically, these medicines are made with things like flour and in an unhealthy environment. These medicines are not imported from the countryof origin to Bangladesh. Counterfeit factory owners sell these fake drugs through their sales representatives in different areas.Detective Branch of police came to know that these drugs are manufactured in Uttara, Fakirapool, Chawk Bazar, Tongi and Gazipur and are supplied and sold in big pharmacies and dispensaries in the capital. These include Lazz Pharma, Al Medina Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy, Islamia Pharma etc. Surprisingly, the names of these pharmacies are involved in a vicious cycle of drug counterfeiting. Detective Police have arrested 16 people a few days ago who were involved in counterfeiting these foreign drugs.The production and marketing of counterfeit drugs in the country is not new. It has been around for many years. Occasionally, RAB and police raid and shut down some of these establishments and arrest a few people, but taking advantage of the loopholes in the law, they come out of police custody and resume production. As a result, the spread of counterfeit drugs is not going to be stopped.These counterfeit medicines are usually sold in small dispensaries in the villages and urban neighborhoods. Many people are aware of this and go to the well-known pharmacies to buy medicines with confidence. People rely on well-known pharmacies to buy imported foreign medicines, especially for complex patients.Nowadays, it is seen that they are selling fake and adulterated drugs of foreign origin. It is not difficult to understand that they also have links with the adulterators. Otherwise, these drugs are not supposed to be available in their pharmacy. If the famous pharmacies are involved in this misdeed, then where will people go for genuine and unadulterated medicines?Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "In many cases, the harmful effects of adulterated or substandard drugs can be detected slowly or after a long time. Strict disciplinary action should be taken against the manufacturers, suppliers and marketers of counterfeit and adulterated drugs. Law enforcers have to launch regular campaigns to apprehend them. Not only fines but also exemplary punishment should be given to the criminals.""There are many instances of people dying from consuming adulterated drugs in the country. Unable to ensure proper punishment, the manufacturers of adulterated drugs have got through. In this case, the weakness of the law has become a big reason. Counterfeiting and adulteration of medicines cannot be prevented by keeping this weakness. For this, it is necessary to amend the law and provide severe punishment, he added.Although RAB and Detective Branch of police conduct occasional operations on their own initiative, it is not enough to suppress the vicious circle. The drug administration is supposed to do this.In this case, the relevant government agency should take the main responsibility to stop the production of adulterated and low quality drugs.Asked what steps the authority has taken to curb adulterated, counterfeit and substandard drugs, Ayub Hossain, Assistant Director of the Bangladesh Drug Administration, said, "We are monitoring the situation throughout the year and cracking down on adulterators. From the beginning of this pandemic, we've conducted many drives and fined many pharmacies even we arrested some owners and jailed them.""And we continue our operation to eradicate this problem," he added.