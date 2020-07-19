Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:45 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Coronavirus reveals ‘fragility of our world’: UN chief

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

JOHANNESBURG, July 18: Coronavirus has revealed the "fragile skeleton" of societies and could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.
Speaking on the 102nd birthday anniversary of the late Nelson Mandela -- South Africa's first black president -- Guterres said coronavirus was "shining a spotlight" on global injustice.
"We have been brought to our knees -- by a microscopic virus. The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world."
"Entire regions that were making progress on      eradicating poverty and narrowing inequality have been set back years, in a matter of months," he warned at a virtual memorial lecture organised by the Johannesburg-based Nelson Mandela Foundation.
The economic fallout of the pandemic, which has infected more than 14 million and killed close to 600,000 people worldwide, is being disproportionately felt among informal workers, small businesses and women, Guterres said.
"We face the deepest global recession since World War II," he said. "One hundred million more people could be pushed into extreme poverty. We could see famines of historic proportions."
Coronavirus is an "x-ray" that has revealed "fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built", he added, citing unequal healthcare provision, unpaid care work, income disparity and climate change as some of the concerns.  
"It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere... The delusion that we live in a post-racist world. The myth that we are all in the same boat."
He said the world's 26 richest people hold as much wealth as half the global population.
"But income, pay and wealth are not the only measures of inequality," he added.
Guterres said people were running out of patience at the glaring disparities and discrimination across societies.
He singled out the global anti-racism movement stoked by the death of George Floyd -- an African-American man killed by a white policeman in May -- as simply "one more sign that people have had enough".
Enough of "inequality and discrimination that treats people as criminals on the basis of their skin colour", enough of "structural racism" and "systematic injustice".
Coronavirus, he said, had also created an opportunity for world leaders to build a "more equal and sustainable world".  "We are at breaking point. But we know which side of history we are on."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: Police
Govt likely to cancel licences of 11 pvt condensate plants
Spurious drugs galore
No additional train for Eid: Minister
Coronavirus reveals ‘fragility of our world’: UN chief
Former minister Kashem dies
 The cousin, officials said, was worried after not hearing from him for about a day
Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his grisly murder


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft