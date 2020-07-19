Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:45 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Former minister Kashem dies

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Abul Kashem, a former minister, died of old-age complications in the capital early Saturday. He was 78.
Abul Kashem, also a former vice-chairman of the Muktijoddha Command Council, breathed his last at his Banani residence
around 4:00am.
His relative Abdur Rahim said Kashem had long been suffering from various complications, including diabetes and heart disease.
He is survived by one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
After formation of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman made Kashem its first convener in October, 1978.
He was appointed state minister for youth affairs ministry in Zia's Cabinet and later made the full minister of the same ministry.
Kashem, who had been involved with BNP politics for a long time, became inactive in politics in the 90s. In the parliamentary election held on 18 February 1979, he was elected MP from Dhaka-16 constituency (Tejgaon) with BNP ticket.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: Police
Govt likely to cancel licences of 11 pvt condensate plants
Spurious drugs galore
No additional train for Eid: Minister
Coronavirus reveals ‘fragility of our world’: UN chief
Former minister Kashem dies
 The cousin, officials said, was worried after not hearing from him for about a day
Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his grisly murder


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft