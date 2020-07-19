Former minister Kashem dies





Abul Kashem, also a former vice-chairman of the Muktijoddha Command Council, breathed his last at his Banani residence

around 4:00am.

His relative Abdur Rahim said Kashem had long been suffering from various complications, including diabetes and heart disease.

He is survived by one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

After formation of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman made Kashem its first convener in October, 1978.

He was appointed state minister for youth affairs ministry in Zia's Cabinet and later made the full minister of the same ministry.

Kashem, who had been involved with BNP politics for a long time, became inactive in politics in the 90s. In the parliamentary election held on 18 February 1979, he was elected MP from Dhaka-16 constituency (Tejgaon) with BNP ticket. -UNB

















