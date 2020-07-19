Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his grisly murder





Someone in a black suit, a mask and latex gloves had followed the victim, Fahim Saleh, into his apartment while carrying a duffel bag, a security video showed. The person then subdued Saleh with a Taser, stabbed him to death and returned the next day to dismember him with an electric saw, police said. One law enforcement official said it "looked like a professional job."

But instead of leading detectives toward Saleh's overseas business projects, the evidence quickly pointed to someone close to home, police said: his onetime personal assistant.

On Friday, the former assistant, Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arrested and charged with murdering Saleh, 33. Some investigators theorised that the suspect had tried to make the killing look like a professional assassination to divert attention from himself.

"Mr Haspil was Mr Saleh's executive assistant and handled his finances and personal matters," the chief of detectives, Rodney K Harrison, said at a brief news conference Friday afternoon. "It is also believed that he owed the victim a significant amount of money."

According to three officials briefed on the matter, Saleh had discovered that Haspil had stolen roughly $90,000 from him. Though Saleh, who friends said was a generous man, fired Haspil, he did not report the theft, the officials said. He even offered to arrange a way for his former employee to work off his debt in what amounted to a payment plan.

Haspil, a Long Island native who had recently attended Hofstra University, was arrested at 8:45 am Friday in the lobby of a building at 172 Crosby St in SoHo, where he had been staying in an apartment with a female friend, one official said. New York detectives and federal agents from a US Marshals Service regional fugitive task force took him into custody.

"He tried to run," said the building's superintendent, who declined to give his name, explaining that he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the owner. The superintendent added that Haspil had arrived at the Crosby Street apartment at some point Wednesday and that he was planning to leave Monday.

Saleh was discovered dead Tuesday, when his cousin went to check on him at his $2.25 million condo in a luxury building on East Houston Street on the Lower East Side. -New York Times















When a young tech entrepreneur with a history of doing business in Nigeria and Bangladesh was found dismembered this week in his multimillion-dollar Manhattan condominium, the case at first seemed to have all the trappings of an international thriller.Someone in a black suit, a mask and latex gloves had followed the victim, Fahim Saleh, into his apartment while carrying a duffel bag, a security video showed. The person then subdued Saleh with a Taser, stabbed him to death and returned the next day to dismember him with an electric saw, police said. One law enforcement official said it "looked like a professional job."But instead of leading detectives toward Saleh's overseas business projects, the evidence quickly pointed to someone close to home, police said: his onetime personal assistant.On Friday, the former assistant, Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arrested and charged with murdering Saleh, 33. Some investigators theorised that the suspect had tried to make the killing look like a professional assassination to divert attention from himself."Mr Haspil was Mr Saleh's executive assistant and handled his finances and personal matters," the chief of detectives, Rodney K Harrison, said at a brief news conference Friday afternoon. "It is also believed that he owed the victim a significant amount of money."According to three officials briefed on the matter, Saleh had discovered that Haspil had stolen roughly $90,000 from him. Though Saleh, who friends said was a generous man, fired Haspil, he did not report the theft, the officials said. He even offered to arrange a way for his former employee to work off his debt in what amounted to a payment plan.Haspil, a Long Island native who had recently attended Hofstra University, was arrested at 8:45 am Friday in the lobby of a building at 172 Crosby St in SoHo, where he had been staying in an apartment with a female friend, one official said. New York detectives and federal agents from a US Marshals Service regional fugitive task force took him into custody."He tried to run," said the building's superintendent, who declined to give his name, explaining that he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the owner. The superintendent added that Haspil had arrived at the Crosby Street apartment at some point Wednesday and that he was planning to leave Monday.Saleh was discovered dead Tuesday, when his cousin went to check on him at his $2.25 million condo in a luxury building on East Houston Street on the Lower East Side. -New York Times