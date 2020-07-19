|
Cops yet to find out who made Shahed ‘icon’ of fraud
Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 46
Law enforcers are yet to identify who were behind making Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed an 'icon' of fraud.
The elite force arrested Shahed from a Satkhira village bordering India on Wednesday and airlifted him to Dhaka before handing him over to the police.
Shahed, the main accused of issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates, confessed to DB police that he supplied low quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and face mask to the government. Shahed supplied PPE made by Albat Global Factory Ltd which were also fake.
"Shahed created a facebook page in the name of Albat Global Factory Ltd," said Abdul Baten, Additional Commissioner of DB. Shahed is now on a 10-day remand for interrogation.
"Personal protective equipment (PPE), quality gown, mask, gloves, and goggles are mandatory for doctors' safety while treating Covid-19 patients. At least 82 doctors died of Covid-19 as they used low quality fake PPE and face masks.
Shahed admitted that he made a fake certificate to show himself Covid-19 positive.
Shahed prepared the certificate through one of his trusted aides. He asked his aide to collect samples from a Covid-19 positive patient first and then prepare a certificate for him using the sample, they added. Shahed disclosed this during interrogation, said DB officials.
RAB conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital recently and arrested eight people on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted Covid-19 patients exorbitant fees.
In a further development, the head office of Regent Group along with both the hospital branches were sealed off and 16 people, including the Chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.
The members of RAB have found evidence validating the allegations against the Regent Hospital authorities. Some staff admitted their crimes.
Meanwhile, RAB has launched a hotline to record complaints by victims allegedly defrauded by disgraced businessman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, arrested in connection with a Covid-19 test scam at Regent Hospital.
The victims will be able to lodge complaints against Shahed dialling hotline number 01777720211 or sending mail at [email protected], RAB officials said in a briefing on Friday.
The victims have also been told to contact the investigation wing at RAB headquarters to get legal assistance from the elite force.