Flood situation may worsen in Brahmaputra basin







People of Gaibandha are witnessing the worst of floods in recent times and they continue to suffer shortages of food and drinking water. The photo was taken from Phulchhari in Gaibandha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported from several places in the Brahmaputra basin.

In this situation, administrations intensified relief and rehabilitation activities for the affected people of 18 districts including Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj,

According to the officials of the administration and Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) flood situation may worsen at Brahmaputra basin in Jamalpur while the situation will continue improving in Sunamganj, Sylhet, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Natore, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj.

Meanwhile, the situation will remain stable in Dhaka, Munsiganj, Rajbari, Madaripur, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts.

BWDB officials said water levels of major rivers continued receding during the last 24 hours and were still flowing above the danger marks (DMs) at 10 monitoring points in five northern districts.

BWDB Executive Engineer of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions Ariful Islam said while the water level started receding in the affected areas, most rivers were facing fresh erosion.

They have continued protecting riverbanks at 20 vulnerable points in the districts where flood situation continued improving, they said.

Its Gaibandha division Executive Engineer Mokhlesur Rahman said the flood situation slowly improving in the district. But, most rivers are now facing erosion. The authority is working hard to protect erosion and save the people's farmlands.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone

of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion had been reported from few areas in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts.

"But, BWDB flood control structures are safe everywhere in Rangpur zone where riverbank protection works are being conducted at several points with the recession of floodwater," he said.

BWDB officials said the Brahmaputra was flowing above 55cm danger markat Noonkhawa and 70cm at Chilmari, 45cm at Dharla at Kurigram, Ghagot 72cm at Gaibandha and 12cm at Karotoa at Chak Rahimpur points at 3am on Saturday.

The Jamuna was flowing above 102cm danger mark at Fulchhari, 111cm at Bahadurabad, 117cm at Sariakandi, 104cm at Kazipur and 96cm at Sirajganj points during the period.

Executive Engineer of Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) Division of BWDB Rabiul Islam informed that the Teesta was flowing below 25cm danger mark at 3pm on Saturday.

a battery-run rickshaw struggling to move in knee-deep flood water at Mogra in Tangail on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Kurigram Abdul Hye Sarker said 1.87 lakh people of 46,885 families of 475 villages in 56 unions of all nine upazilas in the district had been affected by the second phase flood this season.

"We are giving rice, other dry foods and cash supports," he added.

In Gaibandha, the current flood has affected around 1.30 lakh people of 32,500 families in 26 unions of four upazilas of the district, said DRRO Moazzem Hossain.

Besides, thousands of people of Atrai in Naogaon and Bagmara in Rajshahi districts have become the worst victim of water-logging amid erosion of flood control embankments caused by onrushing floodwater from the upstream in the past twenty-four hours.

Houses and huge croplands have been inundated after erosion of a 200-feet area of flood protection embankment in the districts.

Anil Kumar Sarker, Bagmara Upazila Chairman, told journalists that the living and livelihood condition of the waterlogged people had become deplorable as their houses and standing crops were inundated.

Around half lakh people of Kalikapur, Ahsanganj, Panchupur and Bisha Unions in Atrai upazila have become waterlogged as many parts of the nearby flood control embankment were eroded, Abdul Latif of Parmohanghosh village under the Upazila said.

Most of the areas of Shibpur village adjacent to Upazila Parishad have gone under water making thousands of people waterlogged. Many of them have taken shelter on the embankment or on elevated roadside to get rid of the flood.

Onrush of water is flowing through Sadupur point of Atrai-Naogaon Road and on Atrai -Porakhali Road. Water is also learnt to flow over the Kasiabari sluice gate and on places of Atrai-Bandhaikhara Road.

Movement of all sorts of vehicles through the road has been restricted due to the flood. Movements of heavy vehicles through Atrai-Naogaon, Atrai-Bandhaikhara, Atrai-Kaliganj and Atrai-Singra have also been suspended temporarily by the authorities concerned.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, Executive Engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said the Atrai River was flowing 7 centimeter below the danger level at Atrai point this morning as it had started receding.

Meanwhile, around 11,682 hectares of croplands have so far been submerged by the floodwater in different districts under Rajshahi Division, officials said.















