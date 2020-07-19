C-19 test report made mandatory for air travellers from July 23  





According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, a decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on July 12 to allow passengers to go abroad with a Covid-19 free certificate. That is why

those who want to go abroad have to follow the following instructions regarding the Covid-19 test announced by the government.

The international passengers can get the test done at the hospital for Tk 3,500 or get the samples collected from home for Tk 4,500.

The travellers will have to submit the samples at a separate booth established at the civil surgeon's office in only the districts that are conducting the tests.

They have to show their air tickets and passports before submitting samples.

The receipt has to mention compulsory isolation for the travellers after the submission of the samples.

No samples will be collected 72 hours before the flight and the report has to be delivered 24 hours before departure.

Confidentiality has to be maintained while giving out the report.

However, the Health Service Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommended 16 hospitals around the country for testing Covid-19 for the passengers who will travel abroad.









The recommended hospitals for international passengers are The National Institute of Laboratory Medicine & Referral Centre, Institute of Public Health and National Institute of Preventive & Social Medicine in Dhaka, Narayanganj 300 Bed Hospital, Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Diseases in Chattogram, Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal, Cox's Bazar Medical College (IEDCR Field Laboratory), Cumilla Medical College, Khulna Medical college, Kushtia Medical College, Mymensingh Medical College, Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura, Rajshahi Medical College, M Abdur Rahim Medical College, Dinajpur, Rangpur Medical College and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.





The government has made Covid-19 negative test certificate mandatory for those travelling abroad by air from the country from July 23.According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, a decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on July 12 to allow passengers to go abroad with a Covid-19 free certificate. That is whythose who want to go abroad have to follow the following instructions regarding the Covid-19 test announced by the government.The international passengers can get the test done at the hospital for Tk 3,500 or get the samples collected from home for Tk 4,500.The travellers will have to submit the samples at a separate booth established at the civil surgeon's office in only the districts that are conducting the tests.They have to show their air tickets and passports before submitting samples.The receipt has to mention compulsory isolation for the travellers after the submission of the samples.No samples will be collected 72 hours before the flight and the report has to be delivered 24 hours before departure.Confidentiality has to be maintained while giving out the report.However, the Health Service Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommended 16 hospitals around the country for testing Covid-19 for the passengers who will travel abroad.The recommended hospitals for international passengers are The National Institute of Laboratory Medicine & Referral Centre, Institute of Public Health and National Institute of Preventive & Social Medicine in Dhaka, Narayanganj 300 Bed Hospital, Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Diseases in Chattogram, Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal, Cox's Bazar Medical College (IEDCR Field Laboratory), Cumilla Medical College, Khulna Medical college, Kushtia Medical College, Mymensingh Medical College, Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura, Rajshahi Medical College, M Abdur Rahim Medical College, Dinajpur, Rangpur Medical College and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.