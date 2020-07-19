C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark



In many places of the capital, people are not paying heed to health guidelines and social distancing amid the C-19 pandemic and there is no one to enforce the health rules. The photo was taken from Demra on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A total of 10,923 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country with a positivity rate of 24.8 per cent during the period.

Bangladesh on the 19th week of infection registered 2,02,266 cases after the first three cases were detected on March 8.

With 34 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, 2,581 patients have died from the deadly disease so far. The mortality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.28 percent.

Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the disclosure at daily health bulletin on Saturday.

She noted that the number of deaths per one million population is 15.83 in Bangladesh. "The number of infections is 1039.32 and recovery is 675.26 per one million population," she added.

The recovery count jumped by 1,373 to 110,098 in the same period, Prof Nasima said, adding that the rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 54.49 percent.

Among the 34 new deaths, 29 were male and five were female. "Their age-based analysis says, one was between 21 and 30 years, three between 31 and 40, one between 41 and 50, 15 between 51 and 60, five between 61 and 70, 10 between 71 and 80 and another aged between 81 and 90 years," she said.

Fourteen patients died in Dhaka Division, six in Khulna Division, five in Rajshahi Division, four in Sylhet Division, three in Chattogram Division, one in Barishal division and one more died in Mymensingh division in the last 24 hours.

Nasima called on those who feel the need of having tested for coming out and give their samples. "Please have yourself tested without hesitation if you are concerned...we have enough means of collecting samples even at upazila level."

At present, 18,498 people are in isolation across the country and 59,693 are home and institutionally quarantined.

Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Colombia and one step behind Germany, according to worldometer.info.

















