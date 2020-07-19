Mayor Taposh sends fruit baskets to Wari C-19 patients



Covid-19 patients in the city's locked down Wari area receive gift of fruit baskets from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Saturday. photo: observer

Volunteers, guided by Councilor Sarwar Hossain Alo, are delivering the fruit baskets to the patient's houses following the health guidelines set by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

They delivered the fruit baskets to 30 houses on Saturday while the remaining ones will be provided with the mayor's gift on Sunday.









Each basket is full of fruits like mango, pineapple, blood orange, guava, pomelo, amra (Spondias mombin) and amloki (emblic myrobalan).

Some specific areas in Wari were put under lockdown on July 4 for 21 days as 77 people have been detected with coronavirus there.

The new patients who will be affected during the lockdown will also get the gift.

DSCC has also been providing necessary food to 600 people thrice a day and free vegetables to 300 families in the areas under lockdown. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Saturday surprised Covid-19 patients in the city's locked down Wari area with the gift of fruit baskets.Volunteers, guided by Councilor Sarwar Hossain Alo, are delivering the fruit baskets to the patient's houses following the health guidelines set by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).They delivered the fruit baskets to 30 houses on Saturday while the remaining ones will be provided with the mayor's gift on Sunday.Each basket is full of fruits like mango, pineapple, blood orange, guava, pomelo, amra (Spondias mombin) and amloki (emblic myrobalan).Some specific areas in Wari were put under lockdown on July 4 for 21 days as 77 people have been detected with coronavirus there.The new patients who will be affected during the lockdown will also get the gift.DSCC has also been providing necessary food to 600 people thrice a day and free vegetables to 300 families in the areas under lockdown.