Samabaya Bank vice chairman dies of Covid-19

Chowdhury Md Afzal Hossain Nisar, vice chairman of Bangladesh Samabaya Bank Ltd, died from coronavirus at a private hospital in Dhaka last night. He was 58.Afzal breathed his last around 8:30pm last night while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Square Hospitals in the capital, said his eldest son Tanvir Chowdhury on Saturday.Tanvir said his father was admitted at the hospital on July 11 with Covid-19.Afzal was the agricultural affairs secretary of Brahmanbaria district unit of Awami League, our Brahmanbaria correspondent reports, quoting Tanvir. -Agencies