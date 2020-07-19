Couple held for torturing domestic help in Dhaka





Asia (10) was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for treatment, police said.

A team of Rupnagar police raided the house on Road 9 around 11:00am after neighbours informed them that the couple kept a girl confined and abused her on regular basis, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Rupnagar Police Station.

Police detained Asia's employers -- Sajjaduzzaman and his wife Shahnaz -- from their residence.

The OC said Asia was employed nearly one year ago and the couple have been treating the minor in an inhumane way. Her body bore numerous marks of torture. Her leg got scalded as they poured hot water on her, he said quoting the victim.

Police informed Asia's parents in Hatiya upazila in Noakhali after the drive. Filing of a case is underway. Agencies















