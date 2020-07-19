Social safety net to cover anyone considered poor eventually: Minister





The minister came up with the remarks while virtually inaugurating a programme over distributing stipends among elderly, widow, and disabled people in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar.

He insisted on monitoring that real help seekers are not left behind while making the list of allowance recipients.

"No irregularities will be allowed in making the list and only real poor and underprivileged people should be included on priority basis," the minister said.

Talking about the pandemic, Uddin said that the suitable and functional measures of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has minimized the sufferings of people during the covid-19 outbreak.









He requested people to follow health guidelines and maintain social distance to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. -UNB





