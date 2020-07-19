

Former NICVD director dies of Covid-19

Prof Abul Hossain Khan Chowdhury was admitted at Square Hospital with Covid-19 more than two weeks ago.

He breathed his last around 10:15am at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said Mily Dey, director of Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) Trust.

He was a 29th batch student of Dhaka Medical College, she added.

With him, at least 72 physicians have so far died after being diagnosed with the infection, while 11 others passed away showing symptoms, according to BDF.

On the other hand, Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibility said the number of doctors who died of Covid-19 is 68, while 10 others died showing symptoms.









-Agencies





A former director of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases has died with Covid-19 at a private hospital on Saturday morning.Prof Abul Hossain Khan Chowdhury was admitted at Square Hospital with Covid-19 more than two weeks ago.He breathed his last around 10:15am at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said Mily Dey, director of Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) Trust.He was a 29th batch student of Dhaka Medical College, she added.With him, at least 72 physicians have so far died after being diagnosed with the infection, while 11 others passed away showing symptoms, according to BDF.On the other hand, Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibility said the number of doctors who died of Covid-19 is 68, while 10 others died showing symptoms.-Agencies