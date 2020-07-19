48 power plants with 16,875-MW underway





"All the under construction power plants will commence in phases as the government's commitment to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply in the Mujib Centenary, together with "Sheikh Hasina's commitment to extend electricity to all households", State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, told BSS on Saturday.

He said another process underway to sign contracts for 12 power plants with a generation capacity of 2,785 MW, while tender process for six power plants having generation capacity of 650 MW is underway.

"We have also taken up plans to construct 16 more power plants with a generation capacity of 19,100 MW in the near future," the state minister said.

He said the development programmes are being implemented in a planned way as per the master plan, adding, "Fuel mix, production, transmission and distribution systems have been further streamlined."

Nasrul said the power division has been working on uninterrupted, reliable and quality power at reasonable and affordable prices, with emphasis on efficiency and transparency. According to the power ministry, the government has undertaken short, medium and long-term plans to ensure energy security in the country.

It said with sincere efforts power generation capacity of the country has reached to 23,436 MW and 97 percent people are accessing electricity now.

Steps were taken to construct coal-based power plants having 10,000 MW generation capacity in joint ventures at Maheskhali under Cox's Bazar district.

The state minister also said plans have been made to construct Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-based power plants at the island.

Meanwhile, work is progressing fast for construction of 2,400 MW Nuclear Power Plant at Ruppur in Pabna. -BSS





















